Thursday, 11 June 2020
Thursday، 11 June 2020 07:22 PM

Saudi citizens arriving in Kingdom from abroad must isolate at home

2143381-924046565
Citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will be required to self-isolate in their homes as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.
After receiving a health check on arrival at one of the Kingdom’s airports, citizens will be required to sign a pledge and immediately return to their homes where they should self-isolate.
The Ministry of Health said the new rule is a precautionary measure for citizens arriving from abroad who are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
It added that those who are suspected of having the virus but do not require hospital care and are able to self-isolate at home in accordance with guidelines issued by the Saudi National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Weqaya) must also do so.
_Ndv7YyK

download

Assad

Hossein Salami

General Frank McKenzie

Ukraine plane crash

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (AFP)

hook

