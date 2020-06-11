Pompeo, Austrian FM discuss Iran's proxy 'Hezbollah' malign activities in Europe

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Thursday.
Among the topics discussed were the Trump peace plan; Austria is one of the countries that has consistently come out against EU statements condemning Israel before a decision is made on annexation.
They also discussed "efforts to hold Iranian terrorism proxy Hezbollah accountable for its malign activities in Europe," according to a State Department readout.
