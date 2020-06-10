Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 11 June 2020
Breaking
KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar Amira Oron… 1st Israeli Female Ambassador to Egypt Italy re-opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 10 June 2020 04:35 PM

Brian Hook says Iran sanctions produced 'excellent results'

hook

Speaking online to the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday, the U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook United States will continue working to re-instate the arms embargo on Iran and that the sanctions have produced "excellent results" so far.

The sanctions have deprived the Iranian regime of billions of dollars, he said and reiterated that Iran is at the forefront of sponsoring terrorism.

Hook also said the arms embargo would prevent Iran from attacking its neighbors through its proxies and prevent the Islamic Republic from "destabilizing the region".

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday lashed out at the United States and urged the United Nations Security Council to foil what he called "the U.S. plot for extension of Iran's arms embargo.

“For the sake of the world’s interests and stability, for the sake of the interests that the region and the world have taken into account in the nuclear deal, we expect the four permanent members of the Security Council to stand against such a plot,” he said.

China and Russia are against extending a United Nations arms embargo on Iran which will expire in October as stipulated by the nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers in 2015 which the United Nations sanctioned with the Resolution 2231. The United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement – officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – in May 2018.

On Tuesday Josep Borrell, the Foreign Policy Chief of the European Union, said since the United States has already withdrawn from an international agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, it can't now use its former membership of the pact to try to impose a permanent arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

In the webinar with the Heritage Foundation's Brett D. Schaefer, the U.S. Special Representative for Iran also called Iran "an isolated country" with no international support and added that the opposition of Russia and China with lifting the arms embargo was spurred by their wish to sell arms to Iran.

"The Iranian regime is languishing under great pressure and the door is open to diplomacy," he said and added that President Trump will continue to exert pressure on Iran and Iran will have to respond.

Related Stories
Read
oil

Libya’s NOC says output shut down at El Feel oilfield 10 June 2020 04:31 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran reports more than 2,000 new virus cases 10 June 2020 04:29 PM

erdogan

Turkey dismisses Egyptian proposal for Libya ceasefire: Hurriyet 10 June 2020 04:26 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iran urges Russia, China to resist U.S. push to extend arms embargo 10 June 2020 04:22 PM

Iran cargo ship

US issues an updated list of sanctioned Iranian ships 09 June 2020 03:00 PM

venezuela flag

Venezuela says flight arrives from Iran carrying COVID-19 aid 09 June 2020 02:53 PM

Soleimani funeral

Iran says it will execute man convicted of spying on Soleimani for CIA 09 June 2020 02:49 PM

oil

Libya's Sharara oilfield declares force majeure after new shutdown 09 June 2020 02:44 PM

Comments