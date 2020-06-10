Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 11 June 2020
Breaking
KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar Amira Oron… 1st Israeli Female Ambassador to Egypt Italy re-opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 10 June 2020 04:29 PM

Iran reports more than 2,000 new virus cases

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp
Iran on Wednesday announced more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections, in line with a recent surge in cases that President Hassan Rouhani attributed to increased testing.
“When more tests are done, then naturally more cases are identified,” Rouhani told a televised meeting of his cabinet.
But the high number of recent cases “does not have a negative aspect to it, and people should not worry,” he added.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the 2,011 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours had raised Iran’s overall caseload to 177,938.
She added that fatalities had reached 8,506 with 81 new deaths over the same period.
The ministry says it has carried out more than one million COVID-19 tests since it reported the country’s first cases on February 19.
There has been skepticism at home and abroad about Iran’s official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.
Rising infection figures since a low in early May and lax observance of social distancing have worried authorities, which have reiterated calls for strict adherence to health protocols.
Related Stories
Read
hook

Brian Hook says Iran sanctions produced 'excellent results' 10 June 2020 04:35 PM

oil

Libya’s NOC says output shut down at El Feel oilfield 10 June 2020 04:31 PM

erdogan

Turkey dismisses Egyptian proposal for Libya ceasefire: Hurriyet 10 June 2020 04:26 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iran urges Russia, China to resist U.S. push to extend arms embargo 10 June 2020 04:22 PM

Iran cargo ship

US issues an updated list of sanctioned Iranian ships 09 June 2020 03:00 PM

venezuela flag

Venezuela says flight arrives from Iran carrying COVID-19 aid 09 June 2020 02:53 PM

Soleimani funeral

Iran says it will execute man convicted of spying on Soleimani for CIA 09 June 2020 02:49 PM

oil

Libya's Sharara oilfield declares force majeure after new shutdown 09 June 2020 02:44 PM

Comments