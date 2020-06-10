Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 11 June 2020
Breaking
KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar Amira Oron… 1st Israeli Female Ambassador to Egypt Italy re-opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 10 June 2020 04:26 PM

Turkey dismisses Egyptian proposal for Libya ceasefire: Hurriyet

erdogan

Turkey on Wednesday dismissed Egypt’s proposal for a ceasefire in Libya, saying the plan aimed to save Khalifa Haftar after the collapse of his offensive to control the capital Tripoli, Hurriyet newspaper reported. 


Turkey supports Fayez al Serraj’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), whose forces have in recent weeks repelled a 14-month assault on Tripoli by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. 


Egypt called for a ceasefire starting on Monday, as part of an initiative which also proposed an elected leadership council for Libya. Russia and the UAE welcomed the plan, while Germany said U.N.-backed talks were key to the peace process. 

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu dismissed the proposal as an attempt to save Haftar following the losses he suffered on the battlefield.


“The ceasefire effort in Cairo was stillborn. If a ceasefire is to be signed, it should be done at a platform that brings everyone together,” Cavusoglu told Hurriyet. “The ceasefire call to save Haftar does not seem sincere or believable to us.” 


Cavusoglu said Turkey will continue talks with all parties for a solution in Libya, but that such a solution would require the agreement of both sides. 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Libya in a call on Monday. Erdogan said the two agreed on “some issues” on Libya, and that the GNA would continue fighting to seize the coastal city of Sirte and the Jufra air base further south. 


Cavusoglu said Erdogan and Trump had delegated their foreign and defence ministers, intelligence chiefs and security advisers to discuss possible steps in Libya. 

Related Stories
Read
hook

Brian Hook says Iran sanctions produced 'excellent results' 10 June 2020 04:35 PM

oil

Libya’s NOC says output shut down at El Feel oilfield 10 June 2020 04:31 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran reports more than 2,000 new virus cases 10 June 2020 04:29 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iran urges Russia, China to resist U.S. push to extend arms embargo 10 June 2020 04:22 PM

Iran cargo ship

US issues an updated list of sanctioned Iranian ships 09 June 2020 03:00 PM

venezuela flag

Venezuela says flight arrives from Iran carrying COVID-19 aid 09 June 2020 02:53 PM

Soleimani funeral

Iran says it will execute man convicted of spying on Soleimani for CIA 09 June 2020 02:49 PM

oil

Libya's Sharara oilfield declares force majeure after new shutdown 09 June 2020 02:44 PM

Comments