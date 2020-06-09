Iraq Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 400

The coronavirus death toll in Iraq has now neared 400 while the daily number of daily infections dramatically declined.



At least 22 patients have lost their lives from coronavirus in Iraq over the past day, the health ministry said in a statement.



At least 392 people have died due to coronavirus since February.



During the same period of time, 787 new infections of COVID-19 have also been confirmed, taking the total number of cases to 14,268, the ministry explained.



The number of recoveries also rose to 5,831 after 259 other patients were discharged from the hospital, according to the latest updates by the ministry.