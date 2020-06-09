Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 09 June 2020
Tuesday، 09 June 2020 10:02 PM

Kurdistan: Another Coronavirus Patient Dies, Four Cases Confirmed

At least one patient died on Tuesday evening from coronavirus in Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province where four new infections were also confirmed.

According to a statement by the health ministry, a 67-year-old woman lost her life in Sulaimaniya city, while four people tested positive in Raparin area.

A total of 1,471 people have so far been infected with COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, out of which 29 patients have died and 542 others recovered.
