Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 09 June 2020
Breaking
KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar Amira Oron… 1st Israeli Female Ambassador to Egypt Italy re-opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 09 June 2020 09:59 PM

Kurdistan Parliament Delays Meeting after Staff Tested Positive for COVID-19

2
The presidency of Kurdistan Region Parliament has postponed a meeting with the heads of blocs after an administration staff tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Secretary of Parliament Muna Qahwachi told BasNews that the entire administration staff and all the lawmakers are now required to take the test.

“We will take a decision on the sessions and other activities at the legislature after the test results come out,” Qahwachi added.

Kurdistan Region is now struggling with a significant rise in the number of infections. There has so far been 1,433 confirmed cases with 28 deaths.
Related Stories
Read
4

Iraq Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 400 09 June 2020 10:16 PM

3

Kurdistan: Another Coronavirus Patient Dies, Four Cases Confirmed 09 June 2020 10:02 PM

49e45e16721a1c6d032e5dc76de88464_L

KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya 09 June 2020 09:58 PM

1

KRG Reiterates Readiness for a Deal with Baghdad 09 June 2020 09:57 PM

Capture

US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq 09 June 2020 01:08 AM

opec

Iraq seeks new rules in sharing future OPEC+ cuts: Finance Minister 08 June 2020 12:09 PM

Iraq FM BP

Saudi FM congratulates new Iraqi FM for assuming post 07 June 2020 09:57 PM

central bank

Iraqi president receives Central Bank governor 07 June 2020 09:53 PM

Comments