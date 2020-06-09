Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 09 June 2020
Breaking
KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar Amira Oron… 1st Israeli Female Ambassador to Egypt Italy re-opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 09 June 2020 09:58 PM

KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya

49e45e16721a1c6d032e5dc76de88464_L
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Tuesday night confirmed 100 more cases of the coronavirus in Sulaimaniya province.

The health ministry explained that 49 men, 30 women, as well as 21 children tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the evening, four cases were registered and one patient died.

The total infections of COVID-19 has now risen to 1,571 in the Kurdistan Region with 29 deaths and 542 recoveries.
Related Stories
Read
4

Iraq Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 400 09 June 2020 10:16 PM

3

Kurdistan: Another Coronavirus Patient Dies, Four Cases Confirmed 09 June 2020 10:02 PM

2

Kurdistan Parliament Delays Meeting after Staff Tested Positive for COVID-19 09 June 2020 09:59 PM

1

KRG Reiterates Readiness for a Deal with Baghdad 09 June 2020 09:57 PM

Capture

US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq 09 June 2020 01:08 AM

opec

Iraq seeks new rules in sharing future OPEC+ cuts: Finance Minister 08 June 2020 12:09 PM

Iraq FM BP

Saudi FM congratulates new Iraqi FM for assuming post 07 June 2020 09:57 PM

central bank

Iraqi president receives Central Bank governor 07 June 2020 09:53 PM

Comments