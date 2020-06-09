Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 09 June 2020
Breaking
KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar Amira Oron… 1st Israeli Female Ambassador to Egypt Italy re-opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 09 June 2020 09:57 PM

KRG Reiterates Readiness for a Deal with Baghdad

1
Kurdistan Regional Government’s delegation for the negotiations with Baghdad convened on Tuesday to prepare for the next phase of the talks and reiterate readiness to find a solution to the disputes with the federal government.

The KRG negotiating team is led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, who chaired today’s meeting to discuss the upcoming talks.

During the meeting, specialized committees presented their reports to back the negotiators for the next phase.

The KRG has so far held several rounds of talks with Baghdad in hopes of resolving outstanding disputes. However, due to the successive political crisis until before the formation of the current government, the timing of Erbil-Baghdad talks also faced challenges.
Related Stories
Read
4

Iraq Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 400 09 June 2020 10:16 PM

3

Kurdistan: Another Coronavirus Patient Dies, Four Cases Confirmed 09 June 2020 10:02 PM

2

Kurdistan Parliament Delays Meeting after Staff Tested Positive for COVID-19 09 June 2020 09:59 PM

49e45e16721a1c6d032e5dc76de88464_L

KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya 09 June 2020 09:58 PM

Capture

US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq 09 June 2020 01:08 AM

opec

Iraq seeks new rules in sharing future OPEC+ cuts: Finance Minister 08 June 2020 12:09 PM

Iraq FM BP

Saudi FM congratulates new Iraqi FM for assuming post 07 June 2020 09:57 PM

central bank

Iraqi president receives Central Bank governor 07 June 2020 09:53 PM

Comments