KRG Reiterates Readiness for a Deal with Baghdad

Kurdistan Regional Government’s delegation for the negotiations with Baghdad convened on Tuesday to prepare for the next phase of the talks and reiterate readiness to find a solution to the disputes with the federal government.



The KRG negotiating team is led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, who chaired today’s meeting to discuss the upcoming talks.



During the meeting, specialized committees presented their reports to back the negotiators for the next phase.



The KRG has so far held several rounds of talks with Baghdad in hopes of resolving outstanding disputes. However, due to the successive political crisis until before the formation of the current government, the timing of Erbil-Baghdad talks also faced challenges.