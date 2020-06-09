Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 09 June 2020
Breaking
Tuesday، 09 June 2020 01:08 AM

US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq

A U.S. Air Force C-130 crashed off the runway at Camp Taji Airbase in Iraq on Monday, injuring four service members.

Operation Inherent Resolve Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins said that the plane “overshot the runway and crashed.”


“On June 8, approximately 10:10 p.m. (Iraq time), a U.S. Air Force C-130 landing at Camp Taji Airbase, Iraq overshot the runway and crashed into a wall resulting in structural damage to the plane and a small fire,” Caggins told Griffin.

“The airfield fire and rescue team were on the scene within 4 minutes, extinguished the fire, and assisted an evacuation of the plane. Four Service Members on the plane sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at Camp Taji’s medical facility,” Caggins added.

An Iraqi official told the Associated Press that seven crew members and 26 passengers were on board the C-130, and two pilots were among the four service members injured.

The incident is under investigation and not suspected to be caused by enemy actions.

“Enemy activity is not suspected; the incident remains under investigation. The quick actions of the airfield crash, fire and rescue team helped patients, and limited damage to equipment and infrastructure,” Caggins concluded.
The C-130 Hercules is a military transport aircraft used by U.S. and coalition forces.

Also on Monday, the Iraqi military said a missile was fired on the Baghdad Airport in an unrelated incident.



