Iran says ready to swap more prisoners with the US

The Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, June 7, that Iran was ready to swap "other prisoners" with the United States.



Iran and the U.S., which were on the verge of a military confrontation in January last year after a U.S. drone killed Qods Force Chief-Commander Qassem Soleimani have exchanged two prisoners in recent days.



Michael White, an American citizen and a U.S. Navy veteran who had been imprisoned in Iran for two years, was released Thursday last week. The United States also released an Iranian-American physician living in Florida, Majid Taheri.



Thanking the Swiss Embassy in Tehran for its role in the recent swap, Abbas Mousavi noted, "If the Swiss government continues to cooperate, we are ready to repatriate the rest of the Iranians who are in U.S. custody."



Since Washington severed its diplomatic relations with Tehran in 1979, the Swiss Embassy in Iran has been in charge protecting the U.S. interests in the Islamic Republic.



Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State on Friday called for the release of the remaining American prisoners in Iran while Iranian hardliners vehemently dismissed any negotiations with the United States.



"The United States calls for the release of U.S. citizens Baquer Namazi, Siamak Namazi, and Morad Tahbaz, who have been wrongfully detained in Iran for too long," Hook said at a June 5 Department of State briefing following Michael White’s release who was wrongfully jailed in Iran for nearly two years. "And we also demand a full accounting of the fate of Robert Levinson," he added.