Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 08 June 2020
Breaking
Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar Amira Oron… 1st Israeli Female Ambassador to Egypt Italy re-opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 08 June 2020 12:09 PM

Iraq seeks new rules in sharing future OPEC+ cuts: Finance Minister

opec

Iraq affirmed its commitment to the OPEC+ oil production cut deal but asked the group to take into consideration the members’ economic situation in sharing the burden of future cuts, Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi said on Sunday. 


“We are seeking to set new rules in future over sharing burden among state members by considering the economic situation and living standards,” said Allawi. 


OPEC, Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts by one month until the end of July, after the group held a video conference. 


The group, known as OPEC+, also demanded countries such as Nigeria and Iraq, which exceeded production quotas in May and June, compensate with extra cuts in July to September. 

Related Stories
Read
Iraq FM BP

Saudi FM congratulates new Iraqi FM for assuming post 07 June 2020 09:57 PM

central bank

Iraqi president receives Central Bank governor 07 June 2020 09:53 PM

Salih

Iraqi president talk cooperation with EU, Canadian ambassadors 07 June 2020 09:43 PM

PM kadhimi BP

PM Kadhimi: Iraq is facing major crises, system is being fixed 07 June 2020 08:02 PM

The_city_of_Baghdad_is_seen_from_the_air

Curfew exceptions cancelled in Baghdad 07 June 2020 07:56 PM

hhh

Iraqi speaker, US amb. discuss ways to support government 05 June 2020 06:57 PM

iraq

Anti-terrorism service begins specific operations in Iraq 05 June 2020 06:53 PM

parlt ir

Parliament's Finance Committee suggests alternatives to external borrowing 05 June 2020 06:50 PM

Comments