Monday, 08 June 2020
Sunday، 07 June 2020 09:57 PM

Saudi FM congratulates new Iraqi FM for assuming post

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, on his assumption of the post of Foreign Minister of Republic of Iraq.

Prince Faisal expressed his congratulations and best wishes to Hussein for the successful performance of his duties.

The two Ministers expressed their determination to develop cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields, and their eagerness to achieve their aspirations.

