Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 08 June 2020
Breaking
Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar Amira Oron… 1st Israeli Female Ambassador to Egypt Italy re-opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 07 June 2020 09:53 PM

Iraqi president receives Central Bank governor

central bank

Iraqi President Barham Salih welcomed into the Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq Ali Mohsen Ismail Al-Alaq.


The President confirmed the need for adopting a balanced monetary policy, working on further strengthening the financial situation by diversifying State's resources and rationalizing public spending, especially in the current circumstances in which the country faces the Coronavirus as well as plunge in oil prices.


Moreover, he underlined the importance of pursuing a prudent fiscal policy that would achieve the supreme national interest, and help Iraq to overcome the current crisis as well as delivering stability and security for all citizens.


Al-Alaq, in turn, reviewed the Central Bank's role in minimizing the economic ramifications at the amid of the spread of COVID-19.


On another hand, he expressed gratitude and appreciation for the attention given by the President toward the Iraqi Central Bank and for his meaningful directives in this regard.

Related Stories
Read
Iraq FM BP

Saudi FM congratulates new Iraqi FM for assuming post 07 June 2020 09:57 PM

Salih

Iraqi president talk cooperation with EU, Canadian ambassadors 07 June 2020 09:43 PM

PM kadhimi BP

PM Kadhimi: Iraq is facing major crises, system is being fixed 07 June 2020 08:02 PM

The_city_of_Baghdad_is_seen_from_the_air

Curfew exceptions cancelled in Baghdad 07 June 2020 07:56 PM

hhh

Iraqi speaker, US amb. discuss ways to support government 05 June 2020 06:57 PM

iraq

Anti-terrorism service begins specific operations in Iraq 05 June 2020 06:53 PM

parlt ir

Parliament's Finance Committee suggests alternatives to external borrowing 05 June 2020 06:50 PM

516015Image1

Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice 03 June 2020 04:32 PM

Comments