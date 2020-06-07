Iraqi president talk cooperation with EU, Canadian ambassadors

Iraqi President Barham Salih met separately on Sunday at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad with European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Martin Huth and Canadian Ambassador to Iraq, Ulric Shannon.



The discussions at the two meetings have been focused on promoting friendly relations and cooperation in all areas as well as the importance of the international community's support for preserving sovereignty, security and stability of Iraq.



Salih said that there is a need for adopting an equally neutral policy with all states, avoiding conflicts in addition to having a positive dialogue to deal with the crisis which would enhance the prospects for peace in the region.



Confronting of the Coronavirus pandemic requires joining hands and standing together with all the States to curb its spread and limit its health and economic impacts on the all worlds' peoples, he added.



The two Ambassadors, in their turn, expressed their support for Iraq's effort aiming at maintaining its sovereignty, security and stability, and emphasized their countries' eagerness to further coordination and joint action to fight against COVID-19.



The President and his guests jointly reviewed the latest political developments and Iraq's pivotal role at regional and international levels in establishing security and peace in the region and the world as well.