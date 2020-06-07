Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 08 June 2020
Breaking
Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar Amira Oron… 1st Israeli Female Ambassador to Egypt Italy re-opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 07 June 2020 03:15 PM

London police chief says 14 officers injured during anti-racism protests

london police

Fourteen police officers were injured in “shocking and completely unacceptable” assaults during anti-racism protests in central London on Saturday, London police chief Cressida Dick said on Sunday. 

After a largely peaceful day, small numbers of protesters briefly clashed with mounted police on Saturday after thousands gathered to voice their anger at police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. 


“I am deeply saddened and depressed that a minority of protesters became violent towards officers in central London yesterday evening. This led to 14 officers being injured,” Dick, who is Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, said in a statement. 


“The number of assaults is shocking and completely unacceptable.” 

The police said that 13 officers were also hurt in protests earlier in the week and a number of arrests had been made. 


One officer received hospital treatment on Saturday after falling from her horse, but the police said her injuries are not life-threatening. 


Further protests are planned on Sunday. Dick urged protesters to find another way to make their views heard which “does not involve coming out on the streets of London” due to the risk of the spread of the coronavirus. 

Related Stories
Read
libya1234

US urges political dialogue in Libya after Cairo declaration 07 June 2020 08:11 PM

spox

US: Iranian regime tortured Jews 40 years ago 07 June 2020 08:06 PM

2020-637271279587438353-743

Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence 07 June 2020 06:31 PM

2137566-1922945698

mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 07 June 2020 04:50 PM

airstrike

Suspected Israeli air strikes reportedly kill 12 pro-Iran fighters 07 June 2020 03:10 PM

benjamin-netanyahu-rt-ml-190226_hpMain_16x9_992

Netanyahu calls for Iran sanctions over nuclear ‘violations’ 07 June 2020 03:03 PM

Lebanon-1-768x430

Dozens wounded in clashes as hundreds of protesters flood Beirut 07 June 2020 02:55 PM

OPEC

OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts 06 June 2020 05:25 PM

Comments