Saturday, 06 June 2020
OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar Amira Oron… 1st Israeli Female Ambassador to Egypt Italy re-opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths
Saturday، 06 June 2020 05:13 PM

Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced Cairo's plan for a ceasefire in Libya, beginning June 8, after meeting with Libyan National Army (LNA) Gen. Khalifa Haftar on Saturday.

Libya's security is an extension of Egypt's security, said al-Sisi.

The LNA is fighting against the UN-recognized, Tripol-based Government of National Accord (GNA) for control of Libya.

Al-Sisi said that the political initiative, which he called the “Cairo initiative” would pave the way for a return to normal life in Libya and warned against using military tactics to resolve the crisis.

A political solution is the only way to resolve the crisis in Libya, he added.
The “Cairo Initiative” will address all previous international initiatives and decision that have been made in regards to bringing unity to Libya.

All Libyan parties have been asked to partake in the ceasefire, al-Sisi said.
Under the guidelines of the ceasefire, all foreign fighters must withdraw from Libya, he added.

LNA Chief Gen. Haftar and the eastern parliament head Aguila Saleh are committed to protecting the Libyan people’s best interests, al-Sisi said

