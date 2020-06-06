Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 06 June 2020
Breaking
OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar Amira Oron… 1st Israeli Female Ambassador to Egypt Italy re-opens borders ahead of neighbors, beckoning tourists Violence returns to Iraq's streets as protesters demand justice Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 06 June 2020 02:36 PM

Afghans condemn Iranian police after refugees killed in car blaze

Blast near Afghan military training center kills at least six

Afghans have taken to social media to denounce Iranian police after a video of a car carrying with Afghan refugees set ablaze in Iran went viral, arousing new anger weeks after Afghan officials accused Iranian border guards of drowning migrants. 


Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday three Afghans were killed and four injured in Iran’s central Yazd province after their vehicle was shot at by Iranian police, triggering the fire. 


Video footage posted on social media showed a boy escaping from the blazing car with burns on parts of his body and begging for water. The ministry said the video was genuine and Afghans in Iran were trying to identify the victims. 


The boy’s plea of “give me some water, I am burning” was widely circulated on social media and taken up by rights group demanding justice. 


“Iran has no right to kill Afghan refugees, they can seal their borders, expel all Afghans but not kill them,” said Ali Noori, a lawyer and rights activist said on Facebook. 


Afghans have for decades sought refuge in Iran from war and poverty in their homeland. 


Iran says about 2.5 million Afghan migrants, both legal and undocumented, live there. Facing its own economic problems worsened by international sanctions, Iran has at times tried to send Afghans home. 

Last month, Afghan officials said Iranian border guards killed 45 Afghan migrant workers by forcing them at gunpoint into a mountain torrent on the border. 


At the time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi issued a statement saying only that the incident in question had taken place on Afghan soil. 


Iranian embassy officials in Afghan capital, Kabul were not immediately available for comment on the latest incident. 

Related Stories
Read
OPEC

OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts 06 June 2020 05:25 PM

294b76d2-2c6f-4deb-beeb-3916c4c5d0c7_16x9_600x338

Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar 06 June 2020 05:13 PM

Kelly craft

US shares Iran arms embargo extension proposal with Russia 06 June 2020 02:29 PM

Brian Hook

U.S says door remains open for diplomacy with Iran 06 June 2020 02:17 PM

Rouhani

Iranian wedding party fuelled new COVID-19 surge, President Rouhani says 06 June 2020 02:14 PM

640px-Fariba_Adelkhah_20100328_Salon_du_livre_de_Paris_1

France calls on Iran to free French-Iranian Fariba Adelkhah 05 June 2020 08:14 PM

jjj

Saudi Arabia suspends public, private work attendance in Jeddah 05 June 2020 08:12 PM

trump11

Trump: With 2.5M jobs added in May, we're on way to incredible growth 05 June 2020 08:07 PM

Comments