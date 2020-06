France has reaffirmed the demand for Iran to free Fariba Adelkhah, a French-Iranian academic, who was sentenced by Iran to six years in prison on alleged national security charges.

Adelkhah, an anthropologist specialising in Shia Islam, was arrested on June 5, 2019, and has been in prison ever since.





"My message to the Iranian authorities: justice demands that our compatriot be released immediately," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter, calling her detention "unacceptable."