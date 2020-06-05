Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 06 June 2020
Friday، 05 June 2020 06:57 PM

Iraqi speaker, US amb. discuss ways to support government

Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi discussed, Thursday, with US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Toller and ways to support the new government.


 A statement of his media office, which was received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that "Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi received today US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Toller."


 He added that "the meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to support the new Iraqi government in the security, economic, cultural and scientific fields in accordance with mutual interests."

