Saturday, 06 June 2020
Friday، 05 June 2020 06:53 PM

Anti-terrorism service begins specific operations in Iraq

iraq

The Anti-Terrorism service on Thursday started with specific duties in separate areas of the country, under the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhmi.


 The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Rasul, said in his statement that the Iraqi News Agency (INA) received, "Under the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa al-Kadhmi, and in coordination with the Joint Operations Command, Air Force Aviation, Army Aviation, and International Alliance aircraft, formations of the anti-government apparatus  Terrorism, represented by the leaders of the first and second Special Operations, has specific duties in separate areas of the country.

