Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 03 June 2020
Breaking
Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 03 June 2020 03:18 PM

Iran to spend $1 billion from reserves to prop up its ailing automakers

Iran-automotive-industry

Iran has decided to channel one billion dollars from its national reserves to prop up its ailing automakers amid a deep economic crisis gripping the country since 2018.


Iran’s National Development Fund (NDF) is a foreign currency reserve meant to insure the economic well-being and progress of future generations. But the Islamic Republic has been forced to withdraw from the fund in recent years to finance certain needs, as its oil exports have dried up under U.S. sanctions, depriving the country of foreign currency income.


Iran’s auto industry, essentially government-owned, has been mired in inefficiency and corruption and was also hit badly by U.S. sanctions in the past two years.


The sector heavily relied on close cooperation with foreign automakers who supplied parts to vehicles modeled mainly on French cars. But Iran’s foreign trade partners pulled out once the United States imposed banking sanctions.


The head of NDF Morteza Shahidzadeh announced on June 2 that diverting one billion dollars to the auto industry is meant to boost domestic production. Apparently, this means financing domestic auto parts manufacturing to compensate for lack of imports.


Iran’s automakers had incurred more than $3 billion in losses until 2019; with around $2 billion dollars of this since the imposition of U.S. sanctions. This is despite the fact that foreign car imports are restricted and highly taxed.


There have been major corruption cases surrounding Iran’s auto industry, involving senior managers and members of parliament. Last week judicial officials jailed a lawmaker to serve a 61-month prison sentence for involvement in price fixing schemes in the car market.


Government control over the auto industry relieves executives of any accountability to shareholders and restrictions on foreign imports leaves these companies without any meaningful competition.

Related Stories
Read
iran

Iran bemoans ill-discipline as coronavirus cases crest again 03 June 2020 03:08 PM

Iran flags

Iranian professor jailed in U.S. returns home: report 03 June 2020 02:50 PM

000

COVID cases rising in Russia, Eastern Europe, waning in Western Europe: WHO 02 June 2020 03:08 PM

Maduro-wishes-Venezuelans-the-best-Christmas-and-prosperity-in-2019

Venezuela's Maduro says he will visit Iran soon, sign agreements 02 June 2020 03:06 PM

protest Iran

Former Iran lawmaker says nobody dared disclose November protests death toll 02 June 2020 03:02 PM

zarif

Iranian professor acquitted of sanctions busting leaves U.S., Zarif says 02 June 2020 02:46 PM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Iran coronavirus cases jump by around 3,000 01 June 2020 08:50 PM

trump bp

Trump: Biden staff donating money to bail people out in Minneapolis 01 June 2020 08:48 PM

Comments