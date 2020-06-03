Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 03 June 2020
Breaking
Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 03 June 2020 03:08 PM

Iran bemoans ill-discipline as coronavirus cases crest again

iran

Iran on Tuesday lamented that people were ignoring social distancing rules as it reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus infections in a second cresting wave.


“The fact that people have become completely careless regarding this disease” was of great concern, said Health Minister Saeed Namaki.


“They either have total confidence in us or think the coronavirus has gone. The latter is not true at all,” the ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.


His remarks came as Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 3,117 new cases were confirmed in Iran in the past 24 hours.


This had brought the overall caseload to 157,562, he added.


Infections have been on a rising trajectory in the Islamic republic since hitting a near two-month low on May 2. They were at their highest on March 30 after hitting 3,186.


Jahanpour said the virus had claimed another 64 lives in the past day, raising the overall death toll to 7,942.


The latest caseload was close to the highest daily count for the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of COVID-19.


The government has largely lifted the restrictions it imposed to stem the outbreak that first emerged in mid-February.


Experts both at home and abroad have voiced scepticism about Iran’s official figures, saying the real toll could be much higher.

Related Stories
Read
Iran-automotive-industry

Iran to spend $1 billion from reserves to prop up its ailing automakers 03 June 2020 03:18 PM

Iran flags

Iranian professor jailed in U.S. returns home: report 03 June 2020 02:50 PM

000

COVID cases rising in Russia, Eastern Europe, waning in Western Europe: WHO 02 June 2020 03:08 PM

Maduro-wishes-Venezuelans-the-best-Christmas-and-prosperity-in-2019

Venezuela's Maduro says he will visit Iran soon, sign agreements 02 June 2020 03:06 PM

protest Iran

Former Iran lawmaker says nobody dared disclose November protests death toll 02 June 2020 03:02 PM

zarif

Iranian professor acquitted of sanctions busting leaves U.S., Zarif says 02 June 2020 02:46 PM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Iran coronavirus cases jump by around 3,000 01 June 2020 08:50 PM

trump bp

Trump: Biden staff donating money to bail people out in Minneapolis 01 June 2020 08:48 PM

Comments