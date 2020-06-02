Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday، 02 June 2020 11:04 PM

Two More Coronavirus Cases Recorded in Kurdistan

6
At least two other coronavirus cases were registered in the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday evening, while the death toll reached ten, the health ministry said.

The first case was recorded in the capital Erbil while the other one was in the Raparin area of Sulaimaniya province, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, one patient lost his life earlier in the evening. He was a 70-year-old man from Ankawa town of Erbil province.

Only on Tuesday, three patients of coronavirus died in the Kurdistan Region, taking the death toll to ten since the outbreak of coronavirus in the region.

The Kurdistan Region has so far registered a total of 746 infections with COVID-19, out of which 434 patients have fully recovered from the virus.
