Wednesday, 03 June 2020
Tuesday، 02 June 2020 11:02 PM

Iraq ٌregisters nearly 520 COVID-19 infections, 20 deaths

The Iraqi health ministry on Tuesday reported nearly 520 new infections with coronavirus with 20 more death cases.

A statement by the ministry explained that at least 519 people had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours while 20 patients lost their lives.

A total of 7,387 cases have so far been registered in Iraq, out of which 3,508 patients have been discharged from the hospital and 235 others died.

There are currently 3,644 active cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest updates by the health ministry.
