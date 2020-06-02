Barzani, US Ambassador Discuss KRG Role in Forthcoming US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue ​

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister and US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller exchanged views on the forthcoming strategic dialogue between Washington and Baghdad, in which Kurdistan Region will play a role.

PM Barzani received Tueller and his accompanying delegation, including Steven Fagin, the US Consul General to Erbil, on Tuesday.



During the meeting, PM Barzani underscored the significance of Kurdistan Region in taking part in the upcoming strategic dialogue between Baghdad and Washington, to ensure that the outcome serves the interests of all communities in Iraq.



“Ambassador Tueller underlined the importance of having a strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq, which is due to take place this month. The Kurdistan Region will play a role in these discussions,” according to the readout of the meeting.



The US Ambassador also said they will be making every effort to assist Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, especially in getting through these difficult economic times caused by the global coronavirus pandemic