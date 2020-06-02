Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday، 02 June 2020 10:40 PM

Barzani Receives US Ambassador in Erbil

Kurdish prominent leader and the president of the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller in Erbil to discuss the latest political and security developments in the region.

The possible resurgence of the Islamic State with the group’s increasing terror activities, especially in the Kurdish areas disputed between Erbil and Baghdad governments, topped the meeting agenda.

The US top diplomat in Iraq praised Barzani’s role in promoting peaceful coexistence across the Kurdistan Region and in the disputed areas, according to the readout of the meeting.

The efforts to fill the vacant ministries in the new Iraqi government and the relations between Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the United States were also discussed during the meeting
