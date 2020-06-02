Kurdistan: 2nd Patient Dies of Coronavirus in Less than 24 Hours

Another patient of the new coronavirus died in Kurdistan Region on Thursday, Health Ministry confirmed.



An official statement said the victim was a 63-year-old woman from Kalar district of Garmiyan administration.



“She was admitted to the hospital on May 30 after reporting symptoms of the new coronavirus, and she died after four days in the intensive care department,” reads the statement.



Earlier today, the ministry announced the death of another COVID-19 patient in Erbil.



As of 2nd June, the Kurdistan Region has recorded 745 coronavirus cases with nine deaths.