Coronavirus: Kirkuk Placed Under Complete Lockdown

The Kirkuk Coronavirus Task Force on Tuesday decided to impose a complete lockdown across the province as the pandemic situation has deteriorated.



Diler Shwani, a member of the Task Force, told BasNews that the lockdown will last for six days before they assess the situation and decide on a possible extension.



The Task Force had previously planned a partial lockdown, but with the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases, they decided to impose a round-the-clock lockdown.