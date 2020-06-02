Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 02 June 2020
Breaking
Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 02 June 2020 03:08 PM

COVID cases rising in Russia, Eastern Europe, waning in Western Europe: WHO

000

New cases of COVID-19 reported daily are steadily declining in Western Europe, but not in hotspots in Russia and Eastern Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. 


Spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing: “At the moment in Europe, in Western Europe, we are seeing a steady decline. It’s not speedy but there’s a steady decline in new cases being reported daily, so that means that the number of new cases are still significant but the number is coming down except for Russia and Eastern Europe where we are still seeing the rise.” 


Russia has reported 423,741 cases, the world’s third highest reported total, including 5,037 deaths. 


Harris said that she had no information on whether talks were still taking place with the Trump administration, which announced last Friday that it was leaving the agency over its handling of the pandemic. “I have no information on whether we were formally notified,” she added.

Related Stories
Read
Maduro-wishes-Venezuelans-the-best-Christmas-and-prosperity-in-2019

Venezuela's Maduro says he will visit Iran soon, sign agreements 02 June 2020 03:06 PM

protest Iran

Former Iran lawmaker says nobody dared disclose November protests death toll 02 June 2020 03:02 PM

zarif

Iranian professor acquitted of sanctions busting leaves U.S., Zarif says 02 June 2020 02:46 PM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Iran coronavirus cases jump by around 3,000 01 June 2020 08:50 PM

trump bp

Trump: Biden staff donating money to bail people out in Minneapolis 01 June 2020 08:48 PM

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

East Syria strike kills 5 Iran-backed fighters: Monitor 01 June 2020 03:21 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran says it is ready to continue fuel shipments to Venezuela 01 June 2020 02:57 PM

iran-coronavirus

Iran risks second coronavirus wave if people ignore restrictions: minister 01 June 2020 02:44 PM

Comments