Monday, 01 June 2020
Monday، 01 June 2020 08:43 PM

Mauritania aims to strengthen relations with Baghdad

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi on Sunday received a congratulatory message from the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Ismail Ould Baddah, Ould Cheikh Sidia.


 And his media office stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "Ismail Ould Bidah congratulated Al-Kadhmi, on the occasion of his government obtaining the confidence of the Iraqi parliament, wishing for his ministerial formation to manage the challenges to the fullest, and looking forward to strengthening bilateral relations with Baghdad within the framework of the Mauritanian-Iraqi joint committee.

