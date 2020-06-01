Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 01 June 2020
Breaking
Monday، 01 June 2020 08:41 PM

KRG intends to conduct new round of talks with federal gov't

The Kurdistan Regional Government intends to conduct a new round of discussions with the federal government to reach a final agreement according to the 30-day deadline after Baghdad sent 400 billion dinars within the region’s government account to pay the expenses, including staff salaries for the month of April.


 Member of Parliament Repoir Karim told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The federal government pawned the payment of 400 billion dinars to the region in return for reaching a final agreement within 30 days between the two parties."


He added that "the regional government will resume new talks with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi within the coming days."


 He stressed the importance of the Kurdistan Parliament pressing the regional government to be ready to reach a long-term agreement with Baghdad.

