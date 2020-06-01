Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 01 June 2020
Iraq has only 190,000 tons of rice left for food program: Trade Ministry

Iraq has only 190,000 tons of rice available in its coffers for its food rationing program, the Trade Ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.


The country needs around 1-1.25 million tons of rice a year to support the program.


In March, the ministry pleaded for money from the state’s budget to build three months’ supply of strategic wheat and rice stockpiles as Iraq grappled with the spread of the new coronavirus.


The ministry renewed its call for more funds, saying the allocations were crucial, despite “difficulties” with the budget, because many Iraqis are “struggling to provide their daily food due to tough economic conditions amid the coronavirus crisis.”


Iraq, a major Middle East wheat and rice buyer, was politically gridlocked after former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi was ousted by nationwide anti-corruption protests, hampering efforts to get a state budget approved before the start of the calendar year.


Iraq’s grain board, which falls under the Trade Ministry, holds regular international tenders to import wheat and rice for the rationing program, which also covers cooking oil, flour and sugar.

