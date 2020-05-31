Kurdistan Records Highest Daily Coronavirus Cases

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday evening confirmed at least 101 new infections with coronavirus in the region.



All of the infections were registered in Sulaimaniya province, a statement by the health ministry explained, adding that 51 of them were in Penjwen district.



Another 42 cases were recorded in Sulaimaniya city center, three in Warmawa, and five infections in Kalar, Kifri, Khanaqin, Halabja, and Baghdad.



With the new reports, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 707, out of which 420 patients have recovered while seven ones have lost their lives.