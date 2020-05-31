Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 01 June 2020
Breaking
Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 31 May 2020 11:47 PM

KRG Confirms Seventh Coronavirus Death Case

1
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday evening confirmed that another coronavirus patient died, taking the death toll to seven.

Speaking to BasNews, Herish Salim, deputy head of Sulaimaniya department of health, pointed out that "another patient of coronavirus died this [Sunday] evening in Sulaimaniya province."

Meanwhile, the health ministry explained that the victim was a 70-year-old man from Chamchamal town of Sulaimaniya province.

Recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases, the KRG on Sunday night announced 101 new infections in Sulaimaniya province alone.

The new reports brought the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 707, out of which 420 patients have recovered from the novel virus.
Related Stories
Read
1

Kurdistan Records Highest Daily Coronavirus Cases 31 May 2020 11:50 PM

A29A9F7B-FFD9-4991-93F5-F6D670290CBE

British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' 31 May 2020 05:42 PM

1

KRG Records 23 New COVID-19 Cases in Sulaimaniya 31 May 2020 01:36 AM

1

COVID-19: Flight Suspension Extended in Iraq 31 May 2020 01:34 AM

1

Barzani Expresses Concern over Increasing IS Attacks in Disputes Kurdish Areas 31 May 2020 01:32 AM

1

Four More Coronavirus Infections Recorded in Duhok 31 May 2020 01:30 AM

1

Kurdistan: Sixth Coronavirus Patient Dies 31 May 2020 01:28 AM

ccc

Iraq records 306 new coronavirus cases, 66 recoveries 30 May 2020 07:17 PM

Comments