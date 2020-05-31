KRG Confirms Seventh Coronavirus Death Case

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday evening confirmed that another coronavirus patient died, taking the death toll to seven.



Speaking to BasNews, Herish Salim, deputy head of Sulaimaniya department of health, pointed out that "another patient of coronavirus died this [Sunday] evening in Sulaimaniya province."



Meanwhile, the health ministry explained that the victim was a 70-year-old man from Chamchamal town of Sulaimaniya province.



Recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases, the KRG on Sunday night announced 101 new infections in Sulaimaniya province alone.



The new reports brought the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 707, out of which 420 patients have recovered from the novel virus.