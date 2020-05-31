Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 31 May 2020
Breaking
Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 31 May 2020 02:07 PM

FIFA threatens Iran with suspension from world football

fifa

FIFA, the international governing body of football (soccer), has set a short deadline for the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) to either amend its statues or face global suspension.


In a letter received on May 29, FIFA has objected to FFIRI's recently drafted statues, demanding its amendment according to FIFA's rules. FFIRI has until June 5 to comply or face an international suspension, the state-run Mehr News Agency reported on May 30.


FFIRI submitted its updated draft statues to FIFA in mid-May. FIFA had previously banned FFIRI from holding its elections due to concerns over potential government interference in its affairs.


Earlier, in April, an official in charge of running Iran's Football (soccer) Federation for almost a decade had stepped forward, openly admitting that the association had frequently lied to the world governing body about its independence from the government.


Speaking on a local radio show in Tehran, Iran’s former football chief Ali Kafashian declared that despite FIFA's regulations, the Iranian soccer association has always been under the government's direct control.


FIFA rules decree that a national football federation should remain autonomous and independent from the national government.


Mehr’s report does not mention FIFA's objections in detail but says the letter refers to eighty cases that should be addressed, including reducing the role of the Islamic Republic's sports minister in deciding FFIRI internal affairs.


Moreover, one of the main objections that FIFA has made to FFIRI’s amended statutes is that the federation's independence is not mentioned in the draft.


The statutes should explicitly state that no external organization -in this case, the government - has the right to interfere in the football affairs, FIFA has asserted in the letter.


"We deem that a failure to comply with this directive would result in the matter being brought to the attention of the relevant FIFA bodies for further action," the letter reads.

Related Stories
Read
515417Image1

Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests 31 May 2020 06:38 PM

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

Iran's new parliament speaker says talks with US would be 'futile and harmful' 31 May 2020 02:14 PM

irgc

Iran suggests up to 225 killed in November protests 31 May 2020 02:02 PM

Saudi reopens mosques

Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers 31 May 2020 01:54 PM

1

Deir ez-Zor: SDF Fighter Killed, Another Wounded 31 May 2020 01:38 AM

vaccine

Researcher to Sky News: 99% sure Sinovac coronavirus vaccine will work 30 May 2020 07:04 PM

houthis12

Yemeni army downs drone launched by Houthis toward Marib: Arabiya 30 May 2020 06:49 PM

lp

UK's sporting events to restart from June: gov't 30 May 2020 06:45 PM

Comments