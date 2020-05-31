Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 31 May 2020
Sunday، 31 May 2020 02:02 PM

Iran suggests up to 225 killed in November protests

Iran’s interior minister has suggested that up to 225 people were killed in November protests sparked by a petrol price hike, ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.
Officials in Iran have yet to issue an overall death toll for the unrest, while London-based human rights group Amnesty International has put the number at more than 300.
The protests erupted on November 15 in Tehran and rapidly spread to at least 40 cities and towns, with petrol pumps torched, police stations attacked and shops looted, before being put down by security forces amid a near-total Internet blackout.
Officials had repeatedly denied death tolls given by foreign media and human rights groups as “lies,” and passed responsibility of reporting on it between different state bodies.
“Sad things happened. About 40 or 45 people, meaning around 20 percent of those killed, were shot with non-standard issue weapons and martyred,” said Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.
“No armed confrontation with the people happened... but when they attack a police station, they have to be confronted,” ISNA quoted him as saying.
His breakdown indicated that, according to the government, between 200 and 225 people were killed in the violence.
According to Amnesty, at least 304 men, women and children were killed during the unrest.
