Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 31 May 2020
Breaking
Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests British MP: appointing Karman to Facebook oversight board 'unbelievable' ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 31 May 2020 01:54 PM

Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers

Saudi reopens mosques

Saudi Arabia’s mosques opened their doors to worshippers on Sunday for the first time in more than two months as the kingdom, the birthplace of Islam, eased restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus. 


“It is great to feel the mercy of God and once again call people for prayers at mosques instead of at their homes,” said Abdulmajeed Al Mohaisen, who issues the call to prayer at Al Rajhi Mosque, one of the largest in the capital Riyadh. 


Worshippers headed to mosques for dawn prayers amid strict regulations requiring use of face masks and personal prayer mats, avoiding handshakes and standing at least 2 metres apart. 


The elderly, children under 15 and people with chronic diseases are not permitted. People must perform the ablution rite, the act of washing the face, arms and legs before prayer, at home. 


“My eyes filled with tears when I entered the mosque and when I heard the call to prayer. Thank God for this blessing that we are back to the houses of worship,” Said Maamoun Bashir, a Syrian resident in Riyadh. 


Saudi authorities said earlier this month that restrictions would be lifted in three phases, culminating in a curfew ending on June 21, with the exception of the holy city of Mecca. 

The haj and umrah pilgrimages, which attract millions of Muslims from around the world, remain suspended. 


The country of some 30 million has reported more than 83,300 infections and 480 deaths from the disease, the highest among the seven Gulf Arab states.

Related Stories
Read
515417Image1

Iran claims 225 killed in November fuel price hike protests 31 May 2020 06:38 PM

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

Iran's new parliament speaker says talks with US would be 'futile and harmful' 31 May 2020 02:14 PM

fifa

FIFA threatens Iran with suspension from world football 31 May 2020 02:07 PM

irgc

Iran suggests up to 225 killed in November protests 31 May 2020 02:02 PM

1

Deir ez-Zor: SDF Fighter Killed, Another Wounded 31 May 2020 01:38 AM

vaccine

Researcher to Sky News: 99% sure Sinovac coronavirus vaccine will work 30 May 2020 07:04 PM

houthis12

Yemeni army downs drone launched by Houthis toward Marib: Arabiya 30 May 2020 06:49 PM

lp

UK's sporting events to restart from June: gov't 30 May 2020 06:45 PM

Comments