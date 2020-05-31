Deir ez-Zor: SDF Fighter Killed, Another Wounded

At least one fighter of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was killed in eastern province of Deir ez-Zor of Syria, while another one was injured, a war monitor revealed on Saturday.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited its activists as saying that the two SDF fighters were swimming in the Euphrates River before a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire at them.



The Britain-based monitoring group explained that "two masked men on a motorcycle opened fire at them while they were swimming in the Euphrates River."



According to SOHR, the total number of fighters, civilians, oil workers and officials in service agencies who were killed in four provinces of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and al-Hasakah, in addition to Manbij area in northeastern Aleppo province, which is controlled by SDF, has reached 513.