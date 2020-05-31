Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 31 May 2020
Sunday، 31 May 2020 01:36 AM

KRG Records 23 New COVID-19 Cases in Sulaimaniya

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Saturday evening revealed that it had recorded 23 new infections of the coronavirus in Sulaimaniya province.

At least 14 men as well as nine women had tested positive for COVID-19 in Sulaimaniya province on Saturday evening, a statement by the health ministry reported.

This comes a few hours after four people were found infected with COVID-19 in Duhok province.

With the new infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the Kurdistan Region has now reached 606. However, at least 409 patients have recovered while six others died.
