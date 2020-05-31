Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 31 May 2020
Sunday، 31 May 2020 01:34 AM

COVID-19: Flight Suspension Extended in Iraq

The Iraqi government once again on Saturday announced the extension of the flight suspension as part of the anti-coronavirus protective measures, a statement has confirmed.

A statement by Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority announced that the flight suspension will be extended until June 7, without affecting the cargo planes and aircrafts belonging to Red Crescent and Red Cross.

The extension comes while Iraq continues to register hundreds of new infections with coronavirus on a daily basis. It recorded ten deaths on Saturday.
