Four More Coronavirus Infections Recorded in Duhok

At least four more infections of the coronavirus were registered in Kurdistan Region's Duhok province on Saturday evening, the health ministry reported.
A statement by the ministry explained that two men and two women were found infected with COVID-19 in Duhok province.
The new reports brought the total number of cases to 581, out of which six patients have so far died and 409 others have been discharged from the hospital.
