Kurdistan: Sixth Coronavirus Patient Dies

Another patient hospitalized with the new coronavirus died in Sulaymaniyah on Saturday, officials confirmed.



The man, 37, was put under intensive care in the past few days as his condition was “unstable”, said Herish Salim, deputy head of Sulaymaniyah department of health.



The official told Kurdistan 24 that the man was a staff member of Shorish Hospital of Sulaymaniyah.



Earlier the day, Erbil Department of Health confirmed the infection of three more people, all of whom have recently returned from Hungary.



According to the latest updates, 577 people contracted COVID-19 in Kurdistan, from which six have died and 409 have recovered.