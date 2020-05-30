Iraq records 306 new coronavirus cases, 66 recoveries

The Iraqi Health Ministry has reported 306 new coronavirus cases and 66 recoveries, amid reports that Iraq is underreporting its coronavirus figures.

An activist earlier said: "If the Iraqi authorities are telling the truth, then why did they suspend Reuters’ license after publishing a story saying the number of cases in Iraq is higher than officially reported?"

Iraqi health authorities have declared a total curfew in the country for a week starting Sunday, May 31st, in a bid to curb the spread of the novel virus.