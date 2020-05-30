Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 30 May 2020
Saturday، 30 May 2020 07:14 PM

PM Kadhimi, UN chief talk situation in Iraq

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, confirmed on Wednesday, that "the steps of the government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi are important, encouraging and wise, while he made clear the United Nations' willingness to help identify opportunities and work in a constructive partnership with the Iraqi government to establish stability in the country."


 "The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, received a phone call from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres," the media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

 

The statement added that "Guterres congratulated at the beginning of Al-Kadhmi's communication, on the occasion of his growth of his duties, expressing his wishes for the success of the government in facing various challenges, as well as the completion of the ministerial cabinet, while offering congratulations to Al-Kadhmi and the Iraqis on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr."

