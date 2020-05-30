Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 30 May 2020
Saturday، 30 May 2020 07:04 PM

Researcher to Sky News: 99% sure Sinovac coronavirus vaccine will work

Luo Baishan, a researcher at China's Sinovac said he is 99% sure the coronavirus vaccine the company works on will work, Sky News reported.

 

Last month Sinovac published results in the academic journal Science which showed the vaccine, called CoronaVac, protects monkeys from infection by the coronavirus.

The biggest problem the company faces is the low number of COVID-19 cases in China, which makes testing the vaccine in an epidemic situation difficult. As a result, the company is looking further afield for stage 3 trials.

