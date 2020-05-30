Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 30 May 2020
Saturday، 30 May 2020 06:52 PM

Iraq extends total curfew for additional week

Iraqi health authorities have declared a total curfew in the country for a week starting Sunday, May 31st, in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

 

Dhi Qar police announced on Saturday a comprehensive curfew in the Iraqi governorate for fighting coronavirus, said the Iraqi national news agency, Egypt's MENA reported.

The police directorate said in a statement that the measure comes in implementation of a decision by the crisis management cell after the governorate announced 22 new cases.

Also, Baghdad governorate is considering a 14-day curfew for minimizing the spread of the virus, added the news agency.

