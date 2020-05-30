UK's sporting events to restart from June: gov't

US Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said all competitive sport in the UK can resume starting June 1st behind closed doors provided strict conditions are met, Reuters reported.

In a document published on Saturday by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Dowden said “the wait is over. Live British sport will shortly be back on in safe and carefully controlled environments.”



“This guidance provides the safe framework for sports to resume competitions behind closed doors. It is now up to individual sports to confirm they can meet these protocols and decide when it’s right for them to restart.”



