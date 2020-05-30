Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 30 May 2020
ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges Iraq reports 144 new coromavirus cases, 2 deaths Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal in Gulf of Aden, near Yemen
Saturday، 30 May 2020 03:12 PM

Iraqi police arrest ISIS militant in Baghdad

ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

The Iraqi Interior Ministry's intelligence department announced arrest of an ISIS leader, who was planning to target civilians in Baghdad.

 

The militant belongs to a terrorist family, the ministry added.

 

In a statement, the department said policemen managed to arrest an injured ISIS militant in Baghdad. Two bombs, that the militant was intending to use, were also found.

 

Based on available information, the militant had three brothers, who blew themselves up in Mosul, while his father was killed by a booby-trapped vehicle.

Comments