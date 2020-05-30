Iraqi police arrest ISIS militant in Baghdad

The Iraqi Interior Ministry's intelligence department announced arrest of an ISIS leader, who was planning to target civilians in Baghdad.

The militant belongs to a terrorist family, the ministry added.

In a statement, the department said policemen managed to arrest an injured ISIS militant in Baghdad. Two bombs, that the militant was intending to use, were also found.

Based on available information, the militant had three brothers, who blew themselves up in Mosul, while his father was killed by a booby-trapped vehicle.